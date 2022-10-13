Guggenheim Assigned “a Neutral” Rating to Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Guggenheim raised the price target for the Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on September 09, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Credit Suisse has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform, with a price target set at $281. The stock was resumed by Truist, who disclosed in a research note on May 02, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $205. In their research brief published April 14, 2022, Stephens analysts initiated the Enphase Energy Inc. stock to Overweight with a price target of $280.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) dipped -3.00% to close Wednesday’s market session at $248.13, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $246.92 and $259.3999 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3456467 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.81 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.15% within the last five trades and -18.78% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 33.44% in the last 6 months and 26.01% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ENPH stock is trading at a margin of -13.09%, -14.67% and 21.02% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ENPH deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -23.61 percent below its 52-week high and 118.81 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 20.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Enphase Energy Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 14.40 percent and the profit margin is 11.70 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 40.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $33.91 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is 174.99. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 49.77. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 19.54 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 74.29, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.20 percent of Enphase Energy Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 75.40 percent are held by financial institutions. Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, the President & CEO at Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has sold 36,083 shares of firm on Sep 13 at a price of $296.52 against the total amount of $10.7 million. In another inside trade, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, President & CEO of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) sold 82,835 shares of the firm on Sep 09 for a total worth of $24.93 million at a price of $301.02. An inside trade which took place on Aug 10, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc. RANHOFF DAVID A sold 5,369 shares of firm against total price of $1.57 million at the cost of $293.03 per share.