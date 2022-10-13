Why Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Stock dipped 0.09 percent on Wednesday?

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) stock from “an Underweight” to “an Equal weight”. The rating was released on August 01, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 03, 2022 by Atlantic Equities that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to a Neutral with a price target of $80 for CL stock. The stock was upgraded by Bernstein, who disclosed in a research note on February 02, 2022, from Underperform to Mkt Perform and set the price objective to $83. In their research brief published January 31, 2022, Wells Fargo analysts reiterated the Colgate-Palmolive Company stock to Underweight with a price target of $76.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) raised 0.09% to close Wednesday’s market session at $69.11, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $69.065 and $69.805 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2818007 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.35 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.81% within the last five trades and -8.38% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -14.68% in the last 6 months and -11.78% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CL stock is trading at a margin of -5.11%, -10.40% and -11.91% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CL deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -19.27 percent below its 52-week high and 1.87 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -14.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 17.30 percent and the profit margin is 11.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 58.20 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $58.12 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is 29.98. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 21.07. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.28 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 345.55, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.10 percent of Colgate-Palmolive Company shares are owned by insiders, and 81.90 percent are held by financial institutions. Massey Sally, the Chief Human Resources Officer at Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has sold 656 shares of firm on Sep 13 at a price of $77.58 against the total amount of $50890.0. In another inside trade, Parameswaran Prabha, Grp Pres, Growth & Strategy of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) sold 48,778 shares of the firm on Aug 29 for a total worth of $3.84 million at a price of $78.80. An inside trade which took place on Aug 04, CLO and Secretary of Colgate-Palmolive Company Daniels Jennifer sold 24,703 shares of firm against total price of $2.01 million at the cost of $81.25 per share.