Why Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock soared -34.97 percent on Wednesday?

Robert W. Baird lowered the price target for the Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on October 12, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 12, 2022 by BofA Securities that downgraded the stock from a Buy to an Underperform with a price target of $17 for OMI stock. The research report from Citigroup has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $55. The stock was resumed by Credit Suisse, who disclosed in a research note on April 01, 2022, to Neutral and set the price objective to $43. In their research brief published March 30, 2022, JP Morgan analysts resumed the Owens & Minor Inc. stock to Underweight with a price target of $46.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) dipped -34.97% to close Wednesday’s market session at $15.10, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $14.10 and $18.51 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 6407900 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 651.81K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -39.38% within the last five trades and -43.97% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -64.88% in the last 6 months and -51.26% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. OMI stock is trading at a margin of -38.89%, -47.37% and -58.44% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, OMI deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -69.25 percent below its 52-week high and -32.71 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -59.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Owens & Minor Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 2.60 percent and the profit margin is 1.60 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 16.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.20 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is 7.45. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 4.51. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.12 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.18, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Henkel Robert J, the Director at Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has bought 1,000 shares of firm on Jul 15 at a price of $31.76 against the total amount of $31760.0. In another inside trade, Jochims Jeffrey T, EVP, COO and of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) sold 8,000 shares of the firm on Jul 01 for a total worth of $0.25 million at a price of $31.31. An inside trade which took place on May 17, President & CEO of Owens & Minor Inc. Pesicka Edward A sold 12,028 shares of firm against total price of $0.43 million at the cost of $35.92 per share.