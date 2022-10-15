Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Stock is trading Above 0.47% From 50-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) dipped 0.00% to close Friday’s market session at $9.90, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $9.89 and $9.95 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 975190 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 115.39K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.20% within the last five trades and 0.51% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 1.12% in the last 6 months and 0.92% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ACII stock is trading at a margin of 0.37%, 0.47% and 1.04% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ACII deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -0.10 percent below its 52-week high and 2.59 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 1.63. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $426.99 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) is 31.23. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.24, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.