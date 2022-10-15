Citigroup Assigned “a Neutral” Rating to Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Citigroup lowered the price target for the Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on July 22, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 04, 2022 by Robert W. Baird that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Neutral with a price target of $102 for AKAM stock. The research report from Citigroup has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $135. The stock was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets, who disclosed in a research note on January 19, 2022, from Sector Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $140. In their research brief published January 06, 2022, Piper Sandler analysts downgraded the Akamai Technologies Inc. stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $127.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) dipped -0.60% to close Friday’s market session at $79.98, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $79.84 and $82.015 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 929369 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.63 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.56% within the last five trades and -9.36% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -32.78% in the last 6 months and -9.24% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AKAM stock is trading at a margin of -3.23%, -10.11% and -21.33% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AKAM deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -35.11 percent below its 52-week high and 4.85 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -30.38. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Akamai Technologies Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 21.00 percent and the profit margin is 16.20 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 63.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $13.08 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) is 22.75. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 13.97. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.66 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.99, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.10 percent of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 96.60 percent are held by financial institutions. Joseph Paul C, the EVP – Global Sales at Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has sold 1,500 shares of firm on Oct 03 at a price of $80.79 against the total amount of $0.12 million. In another inside trade, Ahola Aaron, EVP & General Counsel of Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) sold 3,500 shares of the firm on Sep 06 for a total worth of $0.31 million at a price of $88.52. An inside trade which took place on Aug 12, Chief Technology Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc. Blumofe Robert sold 5,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.47 million at the cost of $94.25 per share.