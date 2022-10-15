Why Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Stock soared 0.00 percent on Friday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) dipped 0.00% to close Friday’s market session at $10.03, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.03 and $10.04 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 952271 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.42 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.10% within the last five trades and 0.10% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -3.37% in the last 6 months and 0.70% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IPOF stock is trading at a margin of 0.18%, 0.30% and -0.31% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IPOF deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -8.74 percent below its 52-week high and 2.35 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -0.55. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.44 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) is 23.27. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.32, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.