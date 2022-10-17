5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are normally open between 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET. However, advancement in technology has enabled extending trading hours to include pre-market trading amid growing demand. There is typically an array of stocks premarket movers in action between 4:15 a.m. and 9:29 a.m. ET.

The 5 best stocks premarket movers to invest in today are presented in this article.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) is rising on the charts today, up 29.66% to trade at $1.88 at the last check in premarket trading. On Friday, shares in Agrify Corporation rise 53.75% to close the day at $1.45. The volume of shares traded was 65.47 million, which is higher than the average volume over the last three months of 3.54 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $0.9601 and $1.54. The company had an earnings-per-share ratio of -4.94. AGFY’s stock has gained 227.76% of its value in the previous five sessions and 144.68% over the past month but has lost -84.24% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $0.7918 is above the 200-day moving average of $3.3921. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 78.11.

The top 3 mutual fund holders in Agrify Corporation are ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index, and Cannabis ETF. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns 1,104,323 shares of the company’s stock, all valued at over $0.48 million. The company bring its total holdings to about 4.14% of the shares outstanding. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index sold -0.11 million shares to see its total holdings shrink to 688,301 shares valued at over $0.3 million and representing 2.58% of the shares outstanding. Cannabis ETF 0.0 shares to bring its total holdings to over 0.49 million shares at a value of $0.21 million. Cannabis ETF now owns shares totaling to 1.84% of the shares outstanding.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) shares were rising 60.93% to trade at $0.5396 in pre-market at the last check. ACOR’s stock lost -4.36% to close Friday’s session at $0.34. The stock volume remained at 0.18 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.35 million shares within the past 50 days. ACOR shares have fallen by -92.80% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -9.38% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -26.63%, while over the past six months, it has shed -78.37%. Further, the company has a current market of $8.51 million and its outstanding shares stood at 24.34 million.

Multiple groups of Wall Street analysts have recently been drawn to the ACOR stock, with those at H.C. Wainwright upgrading the stock to “a Buy”. The analysts released their assessment via a research note they published on June 17, 2021. Analysts at H.C. Wainwright maintained their earlier rating, although they did drop the stock’s price target to $6 from $31. Over at Wedbush, the analysts restated the earlier stance about Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares, rating the shares “Neutral.” in a note released on May 23, 2019.

Inpixon (INPX)

Inpixon (INPX) shares have gained 59.62% at $7.63 in Monday’s premarket session. Inpixon’s stock added 9.89% to finish the last trading session at $4.78. The stock recorded a trading volume of 0.67 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 71465.0 shares. The shares of Inpixon have advanced -22.02% in the last five days; however, they have lost -52.86% over the last month. The stock price has shed -56.70% over the last three months and has lost -92.12 percent so far this year. Additionally, it has a price-to-sales ratio that stands at 0.48.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 12.93%, and 13.79% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.99, with the beta factor poised at 1.29. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, mean that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

At last check in pre-market trading, shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) were up 1.69% at $208.45. TSLA’s stock closed the last session at $204.99, decreasing -7.55% or -$16.73. Shares of the company fluctuated between $204.16 and $226.26 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 94.12 million, greater than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 69.51 million and higher than its Year-to-date volume of 81.35 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced -24.85%, and in the last week, the stock has moved down -8.11%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -37.57%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -14.78%. The stock has returned -41.81% so far this year. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82.

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are behaving with this stock. Tesla Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 44.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent latest insider trade that took place on Oct 04 this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,750 at the rate of 250.50, making the entire transaction hit $939,375 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 189,027. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 27 Company’s SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. sold 10,500 at a price of 284.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to $2.98 million. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,988 in total.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has advanced 3.58% at $8.68 in pre-market trading hours on the last check Monday. The stock of XPEV lost -8.21% to complete the last trading session at $8.38. The price range of the company’s shares was between $8.15 and $9.34. It traded 31.35 million shares, which was above its daily average of 14.77 million shares over 100 days. XPEV’s shares have dropped by -15.27% in the last five days, while they have subtracted -45.97% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 1.28.

Looking at the support for the XPEV, a number of firms have released research notes about the stock. Barclays stated their Equal Weight rating for the stock in a research note on August 24, 2022, with the firm’s price target at $30-$22. Macquarie coverage for the XPeng Inc. (XPEV) stock in a research note released on August 03, 2022, offered a Neutral rating with a price target of $25. Nomura was of a view on July 01, 2022, that the stock is Neutral, while Macquarie gave the stock Outperform rating on May 25, 2022 – $38.20. HSBC Securities on their part issued a Buy rating on April 01, 2022.