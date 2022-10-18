Has GSE Systems (GVP) Stock Risen Extended Session For A Reason?

After announcing new services, GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) shares were up 16.82% to trade at $0.9369 at the time of the most recent check.

What types of services have GVP expanded?

Last week, GSE Systems (GVP) stated that it has started to provide freshly extended service options with a focus on services for nuclear power plant life extension.

Since its founding in 1999, the GSE Engineering Services, Programs & Performance business has earned a reputation as a respected industry authority on engineering programs for the nuclear sector. Since then, GVP has helped the majority of the nation’s utilities create new or improved programs. With several of these facilities receiving life extensions, GSE Systems is enhancing its already impressive programming competence by adding license renewal and plant life extension capabilities.

It is a logical extension of the programmatic services that the company has provided and continues to provide for its nuclear power clients, especially given that these programs offer a significant portion of the historical data required to justify life extension and adjustment to those same programs via additional tasks or periodicities that typically comprise many of the commitments needed to support the extension.

The robust life extension and license submittal process, which frequently necessitates significant code and engineering program experience, aging analysis expertise, probabilistic risk assessment, and coordination with plant personnel and resources, will be supported by the new services by leveraging GVP’s current resources and strategic industry alliances. In order to manage license renewals more quickly and under budget, GSE Systems’ specialists and special industry alliances have strong ties to industry task groups and users’ organizations.

Offering license renewal and life extension services make sense because GSE Engineering Services, Programs & Performance has over 20 years of experience in nuclear power plant programs. The professionals at GVP have expertise in keeping nuclear reactors operating as efficiently as possible while being cognizant of regulatory obligations. A lot of GVP clients are requesting these crucial, added-value services, particularly since that many are seeking or will be applying for life extensions soon.

GVP was awarded a contract:

Additionally, GSE Systems recently secured a fresh contract to put in place a digital twin-design simulation system for a seasoned client in South Korea. With the help of the contract, a complete digital twin simulation solution will be developed, allowing the customer to execute timely “what-if” assessments and precisely forecast changes in the plant’s performance circumstances in the future. For the benefit of the customer, the project will be carried out in collaboration with a partner situated in Korea that GSE Systems (GVP) has been working with since 2018. Starting in late 2022, GVP will provide the simulation technology and model development. Beginning in July 2023, additional GSE assistance for historian integration will continue until the project is finished, which is anticipated to happen in January 2025.