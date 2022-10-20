Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $21.89 for Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Credit Suisse raised the price target for the Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on October 19, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 08, 2022 by BofA Securities that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Underperform with a price target of $25 for BEN stock. The research report from Goldman has resumed the stock to Sell, with a price target set at $23. In their research brief published April 12, 2022, Keefe Bruyette analysts downgraded the Franklin Resources Inc. stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform with a price target of $30.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.40% within the last five trades and -9.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -16.64% in the last 6 months and -13.15% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BEN stock is trading at a margin of -1.23%, -11.00% and -17.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BEN deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -41.86 percent below its 52-week high and 9.95 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -30.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Franklin Resources Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 23.00 percent and the profit margin is 19.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $11.34 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is 6.60. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.02. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.33 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.94, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.50 percent of Franklin Resources Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 47.40 percent are held by financial institutions. FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, the Affiliate of Investment Adv. at Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) has bought 60,150 shares of firm on Oct 18 at a price of $4.08 against the total amount of $0.25 million. In another inside trade, FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, Affiliate of Investment Adv. of Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) bought 51,277 shares of the firm on Oct 17 for a total worth of $0.21 million at a price of $4.16. An inside trade which took place on Oct 14, Affiliate of Investment Adv. of Franklin Resources Inc. FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC bought 59,500 shares of firm against total price of $0.24 million at the cost of $4.09 per share.