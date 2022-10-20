There is no better tap than Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Stock

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on October 18, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 14, 2022 by Credit Suisse that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Neutral with a price target of $9 for HAYW stock. The research report from Goldman has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $13. The stock was downgraded by Robert W. Baird, who disclosed in a research note on July 14, 2022, from Outperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $16. In their research brief published April 05, 2022, Credit Suisse analysts initiated the Hayward Holdings Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $21.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) dipped -5.55% to close Wednesday’s market session at $8.51, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.295 and $8.95 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3139634 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.76 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.06% within the last five trades and -13.69% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -49.01% in the last 6 months and -38.02% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. HAYW stock is trading at a margin of -7.23%, -17.65% and -43.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HAYW deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -70.30 percent below its 52-week high and 2.53 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -67.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Hayward Holdings Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 24.20 percent and the profit margin is 16.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 46.80 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.89 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) is 8.03. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 9.14. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.25 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.52, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Jones Eifion, the Senior Vice President and CFO at Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has sold 140,501 shares of firm on Jun 17 at a price of $13.89 against the total amount of $1.95 million. In another inside trade, Billow Lesley, SVP, Chief HR Officer of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) sold 968 shares of the firm on Jun 13 for a total worth of $14578.0 at a price of $15.06. An inside trade which took place on Jun 03, SVP, Chief HR Officer of Hayward Holdings Inc. Billow Lesley sold 968 shares of firm against total price of $15304.0 at the cost of $15.81 per share.