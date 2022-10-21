Recent trade makes Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Stock an appealing buy

Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for the Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on September 30, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Canaccord Genuity has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $10.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) raised 14.65% to close Thursday’s market session at $2.27, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.96 and $3.4199 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 18914261 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 252.84K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 60.99% within the last five trades and -33.63% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -77.38% in the last 6 months and -77.55% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. RBT stock is trading at a margin of 16.59%, -42.83% and -73.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RBT deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -78.38 percent below its 52-week high and 114.15 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -81.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $136.88 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.25 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.29, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.