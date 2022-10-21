There Is Nothing Like Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Stock

Goldman raised the price target for the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on October 13, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Deutsche Bank has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $27. The stock was downgraded by RBC Capital Mkts, who disclosed in a research note on March 25, 2022, from Outperform to Sector Perform and set the price objective to $26. In their research brief published February 02, 2022, Vertical Research analysts downgraded the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $34.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) dipped -0.65% to close Thursday’s market session at $22.78, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $22.625 and $23.68 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2635106 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.14 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.92% within the last five trades and -3.02% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -10.03% in the last 6 months and -12.69% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AXTA stock is trading at a margin of 2.42%, -5.80% and -11.38% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AXTA deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -33.24 percent below its 52-week high and 10.26 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -29.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 8.80 percent and the profit margin is 4.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 29.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $5.10 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) is 24.87. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 11.62. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.10 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.80, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

COOK WILLIAM M, the Director at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has bought 2,000 shares of firm on Mar 04 at a price of $24.64 against the total amount of $49280.0. In another inside trade, Weaver Troy D., SVP, Global Refinish of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) sold 24,000 shares of the firm on Nov 02 for a total worth of $0.76 million at a price of $31.46.