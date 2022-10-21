Why Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) Stock dipped 2.10 percent on Thursday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) raised 2.10% to close Thursday’s market session at $9.24, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $9.11 and $9.265 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3267256 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.76 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.69% within the last five trades and 7.32% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 5.72% in the last 6 months and 13.24% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. EBR stock is trading at a margin of 7.84%, 4.30% and 15.47% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EBR deals in the Utilities domain. The stock is trading -5.71 percent below its 52-week high and 78.90 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 46. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $21.49 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) is 11.70. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 11.13. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.54 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.19, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.