Why Is Statera Biopharma (STAB) Stock Gaining 51% Pre-Hours?

Shares of Statera Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB), which closed the Thursday session at $0.15, were up 51.08% to trade at $0.2316 in pre-market at the time of our last check.

What is causing the price of STAB shares to rise?

A legally binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) has been signed between Statera Biopharma (STAB) and Holobeam Technologies, Inc. (“Holobeam”). Using their recently patented Holographic Energy Teleportation (HET) technology, Holobeam is the global leader in developing the next generation of holographic medical imaging and therapeutic solutions for the early identification and treatment of cancer and other disorders.

With the use of this ground-breaking technology, cancer may be detected years earlier than with current techniques, when it is much simpler to treat, as well as metastasis, the primary cause of cancer patient death, can be found and treated.

According to the terms of the MOU, Statera Biopharma will purchase a 25% stake in Holobeam in exchange for access to their technology, which will help in the early detection of cancers and the precise targeting of STAB medications to cancer sites at concentrations that would not be feasible with conventional dosing.

The MOU stipulates a 60-day window of exclusivity for negotiating and completing a binding contract.

By allowing for early cancer identification before tumors spread throughout the body, Holobeam’s innovative technology will increase the likelihood that STAB’s medications will be successful in halting the disease.

Additionally, the technology utilized by Holobeam has the ability to provide concentrated energy to the tumor cells with pinpoint accuracy, increasing their susceptibility to therapeutic intervention.

By advancing medical diagnosis and treatment to new levels, Holobeam’s strategic relationship will benefit both businesses in significant ways.

It will also open a new door to safer and more efficient illness detection and treatment for the pet and human medical industries.

STAB will concentrate on the upcoming quarterly results

This month, Statera Biopharma (STAB) revealed that the audit of the company’s fiscal 2021 financial statements is complete and that the company has just filed its annual report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the fiscal year that concluded on December 31, 2021. STAB is concentrating on finishing and submitting Forms 10-Q for the quarterly periods ending March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2022, now that Form 10-K has been submitted.