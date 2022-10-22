Wedbush raised the price target for the Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on September 28, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 08, 2022 by BofA Securities that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Underperform with a price target of $55 for TCBI stock. The research report from Raymond James has upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy, with a price target set at $70.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) dipped -0.05% to close Friday’s market session at $56.01, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $54.62 and $56.83 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 990016 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 449.81K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.00% within the last five trades and -9.19% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 4.54% in the last 6 months and -3.05% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TCBI stock is trading at a margin of -8.99%, -9.13% and -5.28% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TCBI deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -21.77 percent below its 52-week high and 14.80 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -8.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 84.70 percent and the profit margin is 18.90 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.89 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) is 17.35. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 12.81. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.30 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.04, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

STALLINGS ROBERT W, the Director at Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) has bought 100 shares of firm on Aug 25 at a price of $61.61 against the total amount of $6161.0. In another inside trade, STALLINGS ROBERT W, Director of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) bought 11,000 shares of the firm on Aug 17 for a total worth of $0.71 million at a price of $64.39. An inside trade which took place on Aug 16, Director of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. STALLINGS ROBERT W bought 8,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.52 million at the cost of $65.35 per share.