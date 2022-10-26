Highest growth, lowest cost: Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (CPUH) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) raised 0.10% to close Tuesday’s market session at $10.00, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $9.99 and $10.01 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 11543111 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 332.50K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.91% within the last five trades and 1.52% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 2.04% in the last 6 months and 1.63% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CPUH stock is trading at a margin of 0.98%, 1.36% and 1.94% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CPUH deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading 0.10 percent below its 52-week high and 3.41 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 2.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Compute Health Acquisition Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.07 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) is 24.45. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.31, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.