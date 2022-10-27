Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock is trading Above 13.99% From 50-Day SMA

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on October 07, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 15, 2022 by BofA Securities that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $13.50 for PTEN stock. The research report from Piper Sandler has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $22.75. The stock was upgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on May 26, 2022, from Underweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $20. In their research brief published April 19, 2022, The Benchmark Company analysts initiated the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $21.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) raised 10.82% to close Wednesday’s market session at $16.18, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $14.80 and $16.56 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5642112 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.54 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.05% within the last five trades and 42.05% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -0.31% in the last 6 months and 2.34% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. PTEN stock is trading at a margin of 17.49%, 13.99% and 10.41% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PTEN deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -21.19 percent below its 52-week high and 141.31 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 60.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -22.10 percent and the profit margin is -23.10 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 23.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.49 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 12.01. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.79 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.22, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Holcomb James Michael, the President-Drilling Subsidiary at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has sold 8,333 shares of firm on Aug 23 at a price of $16.00 against the total amount of $0.13 million. In another inside trade, Holcomb James Michael, President-Drilling Subsidiary of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) sold 8,333 shares of the firm on Jul 29 for a total worth of $0.14 million at a price of $16.31. An inside trade which took place on Jul 11, President & CEO of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Hendricks William Andrew JR sold 100,000 shares of firm against total price of $1.38 million at the cost of $13.76 per share.