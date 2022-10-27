Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock is trading at a margin of 7.70% From 20-Day SMA

Craig Hallum raised the price target for the Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on July 28, 2022, according to finviz. The stock was downgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on March 28, 2022, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $127. In their research brief published March 03, 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the Teradyne Inc. stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $132.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) raised 3.26% to close Wednesday’s market session at $82.25, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $78.67 and $85.20 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4210691 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.84 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.39% within the last five trades and 4.95% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -22.64% in the last 6 months and -16.88% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TER stock is trading at a margin of 7.70%, -0.56% and -20.22% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TER deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -51.31 percent below its 52-week high and 21.29 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -40.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Teradyne Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 28.80 percent and the profit margin is 24.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 60.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $12.34 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) is 17.33. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 17.00. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.60 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 5.71, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Robbins Brad, the President, LitePoint Corp. at Teradyne Inc. (TER) has sold 3,144 shares of firm on Sep 30 at a price of $75.84 against the total amount of $0.24 million. In another inside trade, JAGIELA MARK E, CEO of Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) sold 37,857 shares of the firm on Jul 29 for a total worth of $3.79 million at a price of $100.20. An inside trade which took place on Jun 30, President, LitePoint Corp. of Teradyne Inc. Robbins Brad sold 3,145 shares of firm against total price of $0.28 million at the cost of $89.49 per share.