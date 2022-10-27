What Caused OpGen (OPGN) Stock To Rise 10% After-Hours?

Following a collaborative agreement, shares of OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) were up 10.00% to trade at $0.209 at the time of the most recent check in after-hour trades on Wednesday.

What contract has OPGN signed?

This week, it was revealed that OpGen (OPGN) and BioVersys AG had signed a partnership agreement for the implementation and usage of the Unyvero platform in BioVersys’ planned Phase II clinical trial of the innovative drug candidate BV100.

For the treatment of patients with bloodstream infections, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP), and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP), the injectable version of the antibiotic rifabutin known as BV100 is critical (BSI).

There are currently few to no safe and effective therapeutic options available for these individuals, and death is often over 50%.

Hospital sites will use the Unyvero HPN for hospitalized pneumonia patients in the anticipated Phase II clinical trial as a quick diagnostic test to help maximize enrolment.

In addition to Acinetobacter baumannii, Unyvero HPN enables the detection of a wide variety of other infections and AMR indicators, which offers the most comprehensive collection of carbapenemase resistance markers available in an integrated pneumonia cartridge.

The staff at OpGen subsidiary Curetis will educate a group of trainers at BioVersys and their clinical research organization (CRO) for the Phase II study in order to guarantee efficient and flawless operations.

In addition to purchasing the pneumonia cartridges and all other consumables for quick diagnostics from Curetis, BioVersys will rent the Unyvero equipment from that company for the length of the study.

The clinical trial’s data will be the sole property of BioVersys, which may utilize it as necessary in future clinical development and regulatory filings.

Rapid diagnostics like the Curetis Unyvero platform, together with the urgent need to find breakthrough patient-oriented treatments for the most challenging illnesses, are urgently needed to improve clinical trials’ operational excellence in AMR. Due to the unacceptably high CRAB death rate and the dearth of safe and effective therapeutic alternatives for these patients, BioVersys teamed with OPGN to quickly develop BV100.

How will the partnership be carried out by OPGN?

Together with its subsidiary Curetis, the whole OpGen (OPGN) will start working with BioVersys and assist their Phase II BV100 clinical study. Unyvero is the first company to sell a CE IVD-marked and FDA-cleared sample-to-answer platform that offers a complete and distinctively different pneumonia panel and the largest panel of AMR indicators. According to OPGN, this will significantly improve patient enrollment and patient selection. It adds to the expanding amount of clinical evidence outlining the advantages of quick testing for pneumonia in hospitalized patients, as well as for pharmaceutical and biotech firms and their clinical studies.