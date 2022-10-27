What is happening with ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Stock?

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on March 04, 2021, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 11, 2021 by H.C. Wainwright that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $17 for EPIX stock. The research report from Jefferies has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $17. The stock was initiated by Oppenheimer, who disclosed in a research note on October 25, 2019, to Outperform and set the price objective to $8.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) raised 180.23% to close Wednesday’s market session at $4.82, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.05 and $5.10 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 115425921 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 170.80K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 141.00% within the last five trades and 170.79% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -16.90% in the last 6 months and 66.21% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. EPIX stock is trading at a margin of 164.40%, 121.41% and -5.82% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EPIX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -67.61 percent below its 52-week high and 244.29 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -72.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does ESSA Pharma Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $222.93 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.24, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

BIOTECH GROWTH N V, the 10% Owner at ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) has bought 300,000 shares of firm on Jul 18 at a price of $3.16 against the total amount of $0.95 million. In another inside trade, BIOTECH GROWTH N V, 10% Owner of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) bought 241,665 shares of the firm on Jul 15 for a total worth of $0.76 million at a price of $3.13. An inside trade which took place on Jul 14, 10% Owner of ESSA Pharma Inc. BIOTECH GROWTH N V bought 347,204 shares of firm against total price of $0.97 million at the cost of $2.79 per share.