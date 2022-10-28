Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Stock: Values And Value Intersection

Loop Capital raised the price target for the Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on August 26, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from BMO Capital Markets has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $40. The stock was initiated by Oppenheimer, who disclosed in a research note on May 21, 2020, to Outperform and set the price objective to $34. In their research brief published April 28, 2020, Rosenblatt analysts initiated the Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stock to Neutral with a price target of $22.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) raised 48.37% to close Thursday’s market session at $59.72, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $59.56 and $59.89 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 11628787 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 197.41K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 64.88% within the last five trades and 74.01% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 49.86% in the last 6 months and 43.11% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AIMC stock is trading at a margin of 63.50%, 59.66% and 51.34% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AIMC deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -4.06 percent below its 52-week high and 85.58 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -2.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 5.00 percent and the profit margin is 1.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 35.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.68 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) is 216.38. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 17.94. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.89 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.00, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.