Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stock: Thought Concerns

Barclays lowered the price target for the Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal weight”. The rating was released on October 06, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 01, 2022 by Piper Sandler that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $21 for OII stock. The research report from BofA Securities has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $15. The stock was reiterated by Cowen, who disclosed in a research note on March 03, 2021, to Market Perform and set the price objective to $14. In their research brief published August 07, 2020, Cowen analysts reiterated the Oceaneering International Inc. stock to Market Perform with a price target of $6.

The share price of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) raised 16.47% to close Thursday’s market session at $13.08, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $12.12 and $13.92 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3671654 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.13 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 35.97% within the last five trades and 65.99% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 13.05% in the last 6 months and 23.16% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. OII stock is trading at a margin of 40.04%, 43.24% and 11.20% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, OII deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -28.13 percent below its 52-week high and 80.41 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Oceaneering International Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 1.30 percent and the profit margin is -3.20 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 13.70 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.24 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 17.32. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.65 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.79, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.30 percent of Oceaneering International Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 94.20 percent are held by financial institutions. WEBSTER STEVEN A, the Director at Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has bought 10,731 shares of firm on Sep 29 at a price of $7.77 against the total amount of $83372.0. In another inside trade, Childress Earl, Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) bought 10,000 shares of the firm on Sep 29 for a total worth of $79157.0 at a price of $7.92. An inside trade which took place on Sep 27, Director of Oceaneering International Inc. WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 25,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.19 million at the cost of $7.67 per share.