Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) stock is trading 46.96 percent above its 52-week low

Deutsche Bank raised the price target for the Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on August 18, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Morgan Stanley has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $102. The stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on July 13, 2020, from Equal-Weight to Underweight and set the price objective to $41. In their research brief published June 05, 2020, Loop Capital analysts initiated the Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $57.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) dipped -4.40% to close Friday’s market session at $118.76, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $117.28 and $124.565 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 975893 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 678.04K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.97% within the last five trades and -3.43% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 15.91% in the last 6 months and -0.01% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. WMS stock is trading at a margin of -5.86%, -9.51% and 2.44% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WMS deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -22.56 percent below its 52-week high and 46.96 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 3.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $9.66 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) is 26.45. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 17.34. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.21 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 8.38, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.80 percent of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 84.10 percent are held by financial institutions. Seetharam Anil, the Director at Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has sold 26,806 shares of firm on Sep 15 at a price of $135.65 against the total amount of $3.64 million. In another inside trade, JONES ROSS M, Director of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) sold 26,806 shares of the firm on Sep 15 for a total worth of $3.64 million at a price of $135.65. An inside trade which took place on Sep 14, Director of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. JONES ROSS M sold 60,390 shares of firm against total price of $8.2 million at the cost of $135.78 per share.