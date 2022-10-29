Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $68.08 for Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

UBS raised the price target for the Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on October 11, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Oppenheimer has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $55. The stock was initiated by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on December 10, 2021, to Overweight and set the price objective to $58. In their research brief published October 07, 2021, Jefferies analysts initiated the Cytokinetics Incorporated stock to Buy with a price target of $75.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) raised 1.53% to close Friday’s market session at $43.24, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $42.1401 and $43.5125 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 936577 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.25 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.85% within the last five trades and -11.63% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 8.45% in the last 6 months and 5.18% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CYTK stock is trading at a margin of -9.01%, -13.73% and 2.85% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CYTK deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -22.51 percent below its 52-week high and 47.78 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 19.35. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.15 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 27.46 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 33.26, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Blum Robert I, the President & CEO at Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has sold 10,000 shares of firm on Oct 19 at a price of $47.86 against the total amount of $0.48 million. In another inside trade, Malik Fady Ibraham, EVP Research & Development of Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) sold 21,513 shares of the firm on Oct 13 for a total worth of $1.02 million at a price of $47.28. An inside trade which took place on Oct 03, President & CEO of Cytokinetics Incorporated Blum Robert I sold 10,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.5 million at the cost of $50.40 per share.