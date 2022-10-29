Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) stock Posted Operating Margin of 17.20 percent in Last Year: Is Admissible?

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on October 25, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 15, 2022 by Wedbush that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Outperform with a price target of $410 for DECK stock. The research report from Jefferies has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $300. The stock was resumed by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on June 27, 2022, to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $280. In their research brief published February 04, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group analysts reiterated the Deckers Outdoor Corporation stock to Outperform with a price target of $450.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) dipped -4.05% to close Friday’s market session at $345.35, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $337.06 and $353.26 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 875855 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 370.23K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.94% within the last five trades and 6.89% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 29.95% in the last 6 months and 9.98% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. DECK stock is trading at a margin of -0.04%, 2.62% and 17.38% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DECK deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -22.92 percent below its 52-week high and 62.19 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -1.19. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 17.20 percent and the profit margin is 13.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 50.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $8.77 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) is 21.25. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 16.13. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.69 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 6.28, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Powers David, the President & CEO at Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) has sold 3,300 shares of firm on Oct 03 at a price of $315.24 against the total amount of $1.04 million. In another inside trade, Powers David, President & CEO of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) sold 2,925 shares of the firm on Sep 12 for a total worth of $1.02 million at a price of $349.50. An inside trade which took place on Sep 08, Director of Deckers Outdoor Corporation Stewart Bonita C. sold 500 shares of firm against total price of $0.17 million at the cost of $350.00 per share.