Why Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock fell -4.62% in Last Six Months?

B. Riley Securities raised the price target for the Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on October 06, 2021, according to finviz. The research report from B. Riley FBR has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $30. The stock was downgraded by B. Riley FBR, who disclosed in a research note on October 28, 2019, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $30. In their research brief published March 04, 2019, Hovde Group analysts downgraded the Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock from Market Perform to Underperform with a price target of $27.50.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) raised 1.87% to close Friday’s market session at $31.00, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $29.05 and $31.06 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 879108 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 346.10K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.21% within the last five trades and 1.77% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -4.62% in the last 6 months and -15.21% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SBCF stock is trading at a margin of -0.20%, -2.64% and -8.73% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SBCF deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -21.14 percent below its 52-week high and 5.26 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -16.03. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 94.80 percent and the profit margin is 36.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.90 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) is 16.52. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 12.23. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 6.14 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.43, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.90 percent of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares are owned by insiders, and 88.20 percent are held by financial institutions. HUDSON DENNIS S III, the Director at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) has sold 5,621 shares of firm on Aug 15 at a price of $35.48 against the total amount of $0.2 million. In another inside trade, HUDSON DENNIS S III, Director of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) sold 2,542 shares of the firm on Aug 15 for a total worth of $90190.0 at a price of $35.48. An inside trade which took place on Aug 01, Director of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida HUDSON DENNIS S III sold 8,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.29 million at the cost of $36.00 per share.