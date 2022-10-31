Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Stock: Thought Concerns

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) raised 0.25% to close Friday’s market session at $10.05, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.03 and $10.05 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 21802577 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 91.61K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.20% within the last five trades and 0.75% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 1.93% in the last 6 months and 1.31% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. HAAC stock is trading at a margin of 0.37%, 0.71% and 1.68% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HAAC deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading 0.10 percent below its 52-week high and 3.40 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 2.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $552.65 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) is 13.47. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.11, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.