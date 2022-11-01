Why Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock declined -79.71% in Last Three Months?

The Benchmark Company raised the price target for the Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on October 11, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Macquarie has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $8.25. The stock was initiated by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on August 17, 2022, to Neutral and set the price objective to $33.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) raised 34.65% to close Monday’s market session at $6.80, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.05 and $7.55 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 10594683 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 764.85K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 46.87% within the last five trades and 0.15% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -31.59% in the last 6 months and -79.71% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. GETY stock is trading at a margin of 19.88%, -39.05% and -41.73% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GETY deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -82.05 percent below its 52-week high and 50.73 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.51 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) is 27.87. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 22.59. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.67 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.97, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 68.40 percent of Getty Images Holdings Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 60.80 percent are held by financial institutions. Neuberger Berman Group LLC, the 10% Owner at Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) has sold 5,200 shares of firm on Sep 20 at a price of $8.74 against the total amount of $45455.0. In another inside trade, Neuberger Berman Group LLC, 10% Owner of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) sold 131,618 shares of the firm on Sep 19 for a total worth of $1.12 million at a price of $8.50. An inside trade which took place on Sep 16, 10% Owner of Getty Images Holdings Inc. Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold 1,044,457 shares of firm against total price of $9.69 million at the cost of $9.27 per share.