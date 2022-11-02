Were There Any Significant Reasons Why The Energous (WATT) Stock Increased In After-Hours Session?

After taking part in a key event, Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is gaining on the charts today, up 3.42% to trade at $1.21 at the last check in after hours trading.

What activity has WATT participated in?

Bill Mannina, acting chief financial officer and vice president of finance, and Cesar Johnston, chief executive officer of Energous (WATT), recently gave investors a summary of the business during the LD Micro Main Event XV, which was held from October 25–27, 2022, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

WATT approved a partnership agreement:

Energous and NGK INSULATORS, LTD (“NGK”), one of the top battery manufacturers in the world, recently formed a partnership with the goal of developing solutions that combine WattUp technology from Energous with the lithium-ion rechargeable EnerCera battery from NGK to enable maintenance-free IoT devices like sensors and tracking devices that support the growing IoT ecosystem.

As the IoT ecosystem expands swiftly, the many devices it contains need a dependable power source. Thanks to their partnership with NGK, WATT is able to offer products that give consistent wireless power over the air for IoT sensors, asset trackers, and other devices.

The lithium-ion rechargeable EnerCera battery was developed by the Japanese firm NGK, which has its headquarters in Nagoya. It is a cutting-edge, compact energy storage technology that combines the advantages of capacitors and lithium-ion batteries.

EnerCera batteries are available in two distinct shapes: “EnerCera Coin,” a coin-shaped cell, and “EnerCera Pouch,” a thin, flexible cell that is 0.45 mm thick and intended to be embedded in a card.

EnerCera Coin is the first lithium-ion battery of the SMD (surface mount devices) variety to be able to be mounted using the Solder Reflow technique, which is often used to attach electronic components.

It can function at 105 °C. By serving as a consistent and effective power source, the EnerCera battery may increase the sophistication of IoT sensors, asset trackers, and other devices.

Why did WATT and NGK work together?

This collaboration will combine NGK batteries with WATT’s award-winning RF-based WattUp technology to provide maintenance-free IoT applications that do not need cumbersome power cables or battery replacement. This will deliver consistent over-the-air power for battery recharging. In addition to a wide range of applications, NGK batteries may be used in IoT devices like asset trackers, tags, and sensors, the number of which is rapidly expanding. Because each of these batteries needs a consistent and dependable source of energy, it collaborated with Energous (WATT).