Will Earnings Beat Estimates? PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Stock

JP Morgan raised the price target for the PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on September 21, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 15, 2022 by Wolfe Research that upgraded the stock from an Underperform to an Outperform with a price target of $49 for PBF stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has upgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $57. The stock was upgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on May 17, 2022, from Underweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $34. In their research brief published April 21, 2022, Wells Fargo analysts upgraded the PBF Energy Inc. stock from Underweight to Equal Weight with a price target of $30.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) raised 5.22% to close Tuesday’s market session at $46.56, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $43.2508 and $46.58 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3990636 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.62 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.20% within the last five trades and 27.49% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 52.91% in the last 6 months and 42.73% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. PBF stock is trading at a margin of 10.98%, 26.88% and 58.58% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PBF deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -4.98 percent below its 52-week high and 340.08 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 188.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does PBF Energy Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 7.80 percent and the profit margin is 5.40 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 16.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $5.78 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is 2.44. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 5.67. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.13 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.35, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 10.00 percent of PBF Energy Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 90.90 percent are held by financial institutions. O Connor Thomas L, the Senior Vice President at PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has sold 100,000 shares of firm on Aug 23 at a price of $37.54 against the total amount of $3.75 million. In another inside trade, Control Empresarial de Capital, Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) sold 538,500 shares of the firm on Jun 03 for a total worth of $20.15 million at a price of $37.41. An inside trade which took place on Jun 02, Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of PBF Energy Inc. Control Empresarial de Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of firm against total price of $43.79 million at the cost of $35.16 per share.