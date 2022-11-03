upgraded: Barclays Recommends Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock to “an Equal weight”

Barclays raised the price target for the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) stock from “an Underweight” to “an Equal weight”. The rating was released on November 02, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Cantor Fitzgerald has resumed the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $39. The stock was upgraded by Robert W. Baird, who disclosed in a research note on May 11, 2022, from Underperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $18. In their research brief published April 21, 2022, Citigroup analysts downgraded the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $29.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) raised 18.65% to close Wednesday’s market session at $21.69, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $21.15 and $24.65 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3556865 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 451.89K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 27.36% within the last five trades and 29.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -3.98% in the last 6 months and 5.09% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ARCT stock is trading at a margin of 36.93%, 41.27% and 11.95% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ARCT deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -55.51 percent below its 52-week high and 85.38 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -42.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $537.91 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 13.25 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.36, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.00 percent of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 79.30 percent are held by financial institutions. Chivukula Pad, the Chief Scientific Officer & COO at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) has sold 8,100 shares of firm on Jan 04 at a price of $40.00 against the total amount of $0.32 million. In another inside trade, Chivukula Pad, Chief Scientific Officer & COO of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) sold 3,633 shares of the firm on Dec 16 for a total worth of $0.15 million at a price of $40.00. An inside trade which took place on Dec 08, Chief Scientific Officer & COO of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Chivukula Pad sold 6,367 shares of firm against total price of $0.25 million at the cost of $40.00 per share.