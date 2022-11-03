What is happening with Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Stock?

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on July 12, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from ROTH Capital has resumed the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $82.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) dipped -2.99% to close Wednesday’s market session at $12.97, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $12.94 and $13.56 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3899070 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 7.06 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.18% within the last five trades and -9.81% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -54.84% in the last 6 months and -39.84% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NEOG stock is trading at a margin of 6.67%, -14.36% and -48.56% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NEOG deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -72.87 percent below its 52-week high and 23.64 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -73.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Neogen Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 8.10 percent and the profit margin is 6.90 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 46.20 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.73 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) is 38.37. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 5.14 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.58, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.10 percent of Neogen Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 56.30 percent are held by financial institutions. Quinlan Steven J., the VP & CFO at Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has bought 5,000 shares of firm on Oct 11 at a price of $11.63 against the total amount of $58150.0. In another inside trade, BOEHM WILLIAM T, Director of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) bought 2,000 shares of the firm on Oct 03 for a total worth of $27770.0 at a price of $13.88. An inside trade which took place on Sep 28, Chief Operating Officer of Neogen Corporation Jones Douglas Edward bought 7,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.1 million at the cost of $14.31 per share.