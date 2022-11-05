A fresh round of sideways trading continues for Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) Stock.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.66% within the last five trades and -4.93% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -15.46% in the last 6 months and -18.82% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NZF stock is trading at a margin of -0.78%, -6.61% and -17.08% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NZF deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -36.79 percent below its 52-week high and 2.90 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -36.74. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.82 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) is 6.08. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 12.39 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.77, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.