C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock lower -72.33% in This Year: What’s Happened?

JP Morgan lowered the price target for the C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on November 04, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Credit Suisse has initiated the stock to Underperform, with a price target set at $10. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on April 11, 2022, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $15. In their research brief published March 10, 2022, JP Morgan analysts initiated the C4 Therapeutics Inc. stock to Overweight with a price target of $43.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) dipped -10.00% to close Friday’s market session at $8.91, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $7.17 and $9.385 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 921964 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 414.08K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.60% within the last five trades and 5.32% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 5.69% in the last 6 months and -27.21% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CCCC stock is trading at a margin of 1.39%, -5.64% and -30.94% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CCCC deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -81.72 percent below its 52-week high and 84.09 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -66.55. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $417.08 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 8.32 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.26, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.50 percent of C4 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 83.30 percent are held by financial institutions. Hirsch Andrew, the President & CEO at C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) has bought 10,000 shares of firm on Apr 12 at a price of $8.40 against the total amount of $84000.0. In another inside trade, Crystal Adam, Chief Medical Officer of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) sold 15,000 shares of the firm on Jan 04 for a total worth of $0.47 million at a price of $31.66. An inside trade which took place on Dec 17, Director of C4 Therapeutics Inc. Salter Malcolm sold 755 shares of firm against total price of $22839.0 at the cost of $30.25 per share.