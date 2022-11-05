Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $89.88 for Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Perform”. The rating was released on November 02, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Oppenheimer has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $80. The stock was initiated by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on June 27, 2022, to Underweight and set the price objective to $40. In their research brief published June 10, 2022, Citigroup analysts downgraded the Blueprint Medicines Corporation stock from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $41.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) dipped -4.43% to close Friday’s market session at $42.02, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $41.30 and $44.57 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 962512 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 890.51K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -20.78% within the last five trades and -33.12% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -25.81% in the last 6 months and -40.89% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BPMC stock is trading at a margin of -17.58%, -32.68% and -32.36% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BPMC deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -64.35 percent below its 52-week high and -3.31 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -68.86. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.39 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 10.38 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.35, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Namouni Fouad, the PRESIDENT, R & D at Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) has sold 3,477 shares of firm on Oct 04 at a price of $67.30 against the total amount of $0.23 million. In another inside trade, Durso-Bumpus Debra, CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) sold 5,000 shares of the firm on Aug 24 for a total worth of $0.38 million at a price of $75.11. An inside trade which took place on Aug 22, Director of Blueprint Medicines Corporation Albers Jeffrey W. sold 8,410 shares of firm against total price of $0.59 million at the cost of $70.54 per share.