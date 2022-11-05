PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered the price target for the PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on October 06, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 22, 2022 by Keefe Bruyette that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Mkt perform with a price target of $35 for PACW stock. The stock was upgraded by Truist, who disclosed in a research note on September 21, 2021, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $50. In their research brief published June 21, 2021, Truist analysts resumed the PacWest Bancorp stock to Hold with a price target of $43.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) raised 4.08% to close Friday’s market session at $24.50, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $23.91 and $24.57 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 968862 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.20 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.85% within the last five trades and 4.66% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -24.29% in the last 6 months and -12.56% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PACW stock is trading at a margin of 3.68%, -0.35% and -26.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PACW deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -52.71 percent below its 52-week high and 15.08 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -50.13. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does PacWest Bancorp’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.81 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) is 5.66. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 6.33. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.01 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.83, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.60 percent of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders, and 91.70 percent are held by financial institutions. TAYLOR PAUL W, the Director at PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has bought 8,000 shares of firm on Jun 06 at a price of $25.00 against the total amount of $0.2 million. In another inside trade, WAGNER MATTHEW P, CEO and President of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) bought 20,000 shares of the firm on Jun 06 for a total worth of $0.5 million at a price of $25.00. An inside trade which took place on Jun 06, EVP, Chief Accounting Officer of PacWest Bancorp Sparks Monica L bought 4,000 shares of firm against total price of $100000.0 at the cost of $25.00 per share.