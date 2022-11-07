Why Has The ABVC BioPharma Stock Price Gained Nearly 11% In After-Hour Session?

After-hours trading on Friday saw ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) shares increase 10.84% to trade at $0.8126 after an institution entered the company’s Phase-I research.

Which institution took part in the ABVC study?

The Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (CSMC, West Hollywood CA) Institutional Review Board (IRB) has accepted their institution’s participation in the Phase-I research of ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients, according to a statement from ABVC Biopharma (ABVC). The distinguished Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Neurosciences Dr. Scott A. Irwin, MD, Ph.D., will serve as the study’s principal investigator.

Twelve cancer patients with moderate to severe depression symptoms will participate in the open-label Phase-I research. The study’s major goal is to assess PDC-1421’s safety as the principal active component of ABV-1601. The second goal is to choose the best doses for PDC-1421’s randomized, double-blind, non-inferiority Phase-II study, which ABVC Biopharma plans to begin in 2023. The findings of the Phase-II research of ABV-1601 will subsequently be compared to those of Wellbutrin XL, a medication that is frequently prescribed to cancer patients who are depressed.

ABVC may now set the site initiation visit (SIV) for the Phase-I research of ABV-1601 for depression in cancer patients in November or December of this year after getting IRB permission from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a renowned hospital in the United States. A formal diagnosis of mental disease may be made in roughly 25% to 30% of cancer patients, according to Annals of Oncology 29:101m 2018, while 40% to 60% of all cancer patients experience emotional discomfort that requires therapeutic treatment.

ABVC got approval:

The Australian Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) accepted the Vitrargus Phase-II research proposal on September 29, 2022, according to a recent announcement from ABVC Biopharma. In order to start the trial in Australia, a Clinical Trial Notification (CTN) was subsequently submitted to the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

Early research suggests that Vitargus has special qualities that make it unnecessary to place patients face-down after surgery, leading to considerably higher patient comfort and visual acuity than is possible with currently existing solutions.

What other plans does ABVC have?

Following permission from the Central Research Ethics Committee (CREC) of The National Research Council of Thailand, the HREC gave its blessing to the Vitargus Phase-II trial. In order to start the research in early 2023, ABVC plans to perform site introduction visits (SIVs) this month in Thailand and Australia. Phase-II research will be conducted by ABVC BioPharma (ABVC) in Thailand and Australia with a minimum of 40 participants.