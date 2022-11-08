Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock upgraded by Odeon

Odeon raised the price target for the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock from “a Sell” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on September 30, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Wedbush has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform, with a price target set at $5. The stock was downgraded by Odeon, who disclosed in a research note on August 16, 2022, from Hold to Sell and set the price objective to $7.50. In their research brief published August 16, 2022, B. Riley Securities analysts downgraded the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $5.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) dipped -0.75% to close Monday’s market session at $3.95, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.73 and $4.03 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 8747184 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 44.22 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -13.57% within the last five trades and -27.12% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -63.99% in the last 6 months and -59.65% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BBBY stock is trading at a margin of -17.73%, -40.55% and -65.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BBBY deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -86.86 percent below its 52-week high and 2.20 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -90.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -13.70 percent and the profit margin is -17.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 29.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $360.79 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.05 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 4.10 percent of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 81.80 percent are held by financial institutions. Arnal Gustavo, the EVP, CFO at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has sold 12,500 shares of firm on Aug 17 at a price of $29.95 against the total amount of $0.37 million. In another inside trade, Arnal Gustavo, EVP, CFO of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) sold 42,513 shares of the firm on Aug 16 for a total worth of $1.03 million at a price of $24.22. An inside trade which took place on Aug 16, 10% Owner of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Cohen Ryan sold 5,000,000 shares of firm against total price of $105.85 million at the cost of $21.17 per share.