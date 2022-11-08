Castellum Inc. (AMEX:CTM) Stock is trading at a margin of -24.07% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Castellum Inc. (AMEX:CTM) raised 11.01% to close Monday’s market session at $1.11, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.02 and $1.25 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 7594564 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 128.64K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 15.62% within the last five trades and -75.97% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -78.24% in the last 6 months and -73.57% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CTM stock is trading at a margin of -24.07%, -66.27% and -72.05% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CTM deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -80.63 percent below its 52-week high and 33.56 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Castellum Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $46.33 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.22 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.44, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.