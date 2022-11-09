Is this a gain, a loss, or a throwaway? Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Stock

JP Morgan lowered the price target for the Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) stock from “an Underweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on November 08, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $22. The stock was downgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on August 02, 2021, from Neutral to Underweight and set the price objective to $23. In their research brief published February 22, 2021, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $22.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) dipped -5.94% to close Tuesday’s market session at $11.25, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $11.25 and $12.535 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4843510 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 981.43K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -33.39% within the last five trades and -19.76% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -36.44% in the last 6 months and -33.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TDS stock is trading at a margin of -26.80%, -26.60% and -34.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TDS deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -47.60 percent below its 52-week high and 0.72 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -43. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 4.70 percent and the profit margin is 1.90 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 53.80 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.29 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is 12.67. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 25.45. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.24 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.27, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.30 percent of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 95.30 percent are held by financial institutions. Davis Clarence A, the Director at Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has sold 4,300 shares of firm on May 25 at a price of $18.33 against the total amount of $78819.0. In another inside trade, THAUS KURT B, Senior VP – Technology of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) sold 12,702 shares of the firm on Dec 08 for a total worth of $0.25 million at a price of $19.59. An inside trade which took place on Dec 07, Senior VP – Technology of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. THAUS KURT B sold 9,390 shares of firm against total price of $0.18 million at the cost of $19.57 per share.