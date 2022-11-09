Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock is trading at a margin of 4.92% From 20-Day SMA

Credit Suisse raised the price target for the Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on September 28, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 22, 2022 by Goldman that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $100 for PM stock. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $110. The stock was upgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on April 09, 2021, from Neutral to Overweight and set the price objective to $105. In their research brief published January 20, 2021, Bernstein analysts initiated the Philip Morris International Inc. stock to Mkt Perform with a price target of $92.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) raised 1.76% to close Tuesday’s market session at $92.50, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $90.36 and $92.585 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4174728 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.24 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.85% within the last five trades and 10.12% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -6.45% in the last 6 months and -5.74% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PM stock is trading at a margin of 4.92%, 2.31% and -5.14% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, PM deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -17.76 percent below its 52-week high and 11.65 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -4.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Philip Morris International Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 38.70 percent and the profit margin is 27.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 65.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $143.60 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is 16.48. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 16.76. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 4.53 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.13 percent of Philip Morris International Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 76.60 percent are held by financial institutions. De Wilde Frederic, the Pres., European Union Region at Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has sold 29,941 shares of firm on Feb 22 at a price of $108.49 against the total amount of $3.25 million. In another inside trade, Barth Werner, Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) sold 12,000 shares of the firm on Feb 18 for a total worth of $1.34 million at a price of $111.70. An inside trade which took place on Feb 17, Chief Executive Officer of Philip Morris International Inc. Olczak Jacek sold 40,000 shares of firm against total price of $4.45 million at the cost of $111.31 per share.