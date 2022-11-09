The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) stock Market Value Reached at $4.94 billion: What Happened?

UBS raised the price target for the The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on October 28, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Wolfe Research has downgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Underperform, with a price target set at $17. The stock was initiated by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on May 18, 2022, to Sell and set the price objective to $18. In their research brief published April 29, 2022, Citigroup analysts downgraded the The Western Union Company stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $20.

The share price of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) raised 0.23% to close Tuesday’s market session at $12.93, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $12.81 and $13.175 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4662565 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.75 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.14% within the last five trades and -4.36% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -22.48% in the last 6 months and -21.64% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. WU stock is trading at a margin of -5.22%, -7.70% and -22.59% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WU deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -36.62 percent below its 52-week high and 5.42 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -33.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does The Western Union Company’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 26.50 percent and the profit margin is 18.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 43.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.94 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is 5.79. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.04. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.02 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 11.15, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Cebollero David, the Interim Chief Legal Officer at The Western Union Company (WU) has sold 587 shares of firm on May 05 at a price of $17.40 against the total amount of $10214.0. In another inside trade, Cebollero David, Interim Chief Legal Officer of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) sold 2,221 shares of the firm on Feb 23 for a total worth of $43198.0 at a price of $19.45. An inside trade which took place on Feb 22, President, Global Network of The Western Union Company Farah Jean Claude sold 33,401 shares of firm against total price of $0.66 million at the cost of $19.65 per share.