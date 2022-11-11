Earnings and valuation of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Stock are impressive

Investec raised the price target for the Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on September 30, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on June 01, 2022 by RBC Capital Mkts that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Sector perform with a price target of $13 for SBSW stock. The research report from Goldman has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $19.90. In their research brief published October 12, 2021, Deutsche Bank analysts initiated the Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock to Buy with a price target of $19.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) raised 9.20% to close Thursday’s market session at $10.80, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.30 and $10.85 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4503641 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.15 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 28.72% within the last five trades and 15.76% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 0.28% in the last 6 months and 3.85% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SBSW stock is trading at a margin of 14.58%, 16.14% and -12.27% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SBSW deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -47.67 percent below its 52-week high and 35.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -23.56. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 24.40 percent and the profit margin is 13.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 28.20 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.66 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) is 6.95. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 18.09. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.92 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.61, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.