Why Is The PaxMedica (PXMD) Stock Rising In Mid-Day Session Today?

Shares of PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) are up 1.43% at $1.42 on Friday after beginning a clinical study.

What initiative has PXMD made?

This week, PaxMedica (PXMD) started a Phase 3 study called HAT-301 as part of its strategic effort to get PAX-101 approved for the US market (intravenous suramin). Stage 1 Trypanosoma Brucei Rhodesiense Human African Trypanosomiasis is an uncommon and devastating tropical illness, and the Phase 3 HAT-301 study is a crucial, retrospective, controlled examination of suramin for the treatment of it (Stage 1 TBR HAT).

Several primary HAT treatment facilities in Uganda and Malawi are now participating in the trial. A natural history controlled dataset made up of exclusively licensed source data will be compared with the retrospective clinical data used in the Phase 3 trial.

The study’s main goal is to show that utilizing suramin as the standard of care treatment improves clinical outcomes for patients with Stage 1 TBR HAT compared to an untreated natural history cohort that had known disease before suramin was available in Uganda and Malawi.

Suramin, developed in 1916 and proven effective against Stage 1 HAT at least since 1920, is listed by the World Health Organization as the standard of therapy for Trypanosoma b. Rhodesiense. The key research has been started by PaxMedica, and if it is successful, it will be a significant step toward submitting a New Drug Application (NDA) for PAX-101 to treat the uncommon tropical condition HAT.

This is a key component of PXMD’s plan, which the company views as the quickest way to finance extensive clinical trials of suramin in neurological disorders including autism spectrum disorder and others that go untreated. When the study’s full findings are available, which is anticipated in the first half of 2023, PXMD will examine them.

How will PXMD continue the program?

Three official meetings have been held between PaxMedica (PXMD) and the FDA to discuss the Phase 3 clinical trial strategy. The research may function as the crucial efficacy element of an NDA. In the event that an NDA for PAX-101 in HAT is accepted, PXMD may be qualified to receive a priority review voucher from the FDA. The voucher may then be used by the Company to obtain priority review for a subsequent marketing application or it may even be sold to a third party in order to generate revenue.