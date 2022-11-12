In the long run, Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Stock makes the most sense financially and strategically

William Blair raised the price target for the Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on August 26, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on June 29, 2022 by Raymond James that upgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Strong buy with a price target of $485 for ULTA stock. The research report from Jefferies has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $475. The stock was reiterated by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on December 03, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $475. In their research brief published December 03, 2021, Stifel analysts reiterated the Ulta Beauty Inc. stock to Hold with a price target of $435.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) raised 1.58% to close Friday’s market session at $430.27, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $420.27 and $430.75 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 892889 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 841.84K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.86% within the last five trades and 7.87% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 8.68% in the last 6 months and 6.15% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ULTA stock is trading at a margin of 6.09%, 5.09% and 8.96% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, ULTA deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -4.66 percent below its 52-week high and 30.07 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 8.66. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Ulta Beauty Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 15.90 percent and the profit margin is 12.10 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 39.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $21.90 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is 20.16. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 18.67. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.34 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 12.55, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.20 percent of Ulta Beauty Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 95.10 percent are held by financial institutions. Halligan Catherine Ann, the Director at Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) has sold 276 shares of firm on Sep 08 at a price of $445.86 against the total amount of $0.12 million. In another inside trade, Ryan Anita Jane, Chief Human Resources Officer of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) sold 594 shares of the firm on Sep 07 for a total worth of $0.26 million at a price of $440.53. An inside trade which took place on Sep 02, Director of Ulta Beauty Inc. Halligan Catherine Ann sold 200 shares of firm against total price of $85762.0 at the cost of $428.81 per share.