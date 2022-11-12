Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Stock is trading Lower -58.35% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNYW) raised 45.18% to close Friday’s market session at $0.90, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.7301 and $0.9854 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 981868 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 153.69K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 30.70% within the last five trades and -3.35% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -60.00% in the last 6 months and -53.60% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PSNYW stock is trading at a margin of 29.80%, -10.60% and -58.35% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PSNYW deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -87.14 percent below its 52-week high and 66.69 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?