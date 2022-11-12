Why Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock soared -0.26 percent on Friday?

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on September 30, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Goldman has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $80. The stock was initiated by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on May 24, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $82. In their research brief published March 01, 2022, Piper Sandler analysts downgraded the Voya Financial Inc. stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $74.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) dipped -0.26% to close Friday’s market session at $68.28, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $67.89 and $69.13 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 882664 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.14 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.97% within the last five trades and 5.01% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 9.04% in the last 6 months and 6.22% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. VOYA stock is trading at a margin of 3.15%, 6.73% and 6.54% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, VOYA deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -8.92 percent below its 52-week high and 21.49 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 5.81. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Voya Financial Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 17.30 percent and the profit margin is 9.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $6.67 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) is 12.89. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.92. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.99 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.54, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Ferrara Nancy, the at Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has sold 10,000 shares of firm on Nov 07 at a price of $68.00 against the total amount of $0.68 million. In another inside trade, Katz Michael Robert, of Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) sold 1,472 shares of the firm on Nov 03 for a total worth of $97417.0 at a price of $66.18. An inside trade which took place on Nov 03, of Voya Financial Inc. Ogle Trevor sold 3,904 shares of firm against total price of $0.26 million at the cost of $66.18 per share.