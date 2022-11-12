WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets

KeyBanc Capital Markets raised the price target for the WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Sector weight”. The rating was released on November 03, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 06, 2021 by The Benchmark Company that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $27 for WOW stock. The research report from Raymond James has upgraded the stock from Mkt Perform to Strong Buy, with a price target set at $30. The stock was reiterated by B. Riley Securities, who disclosed in a research note on June 24, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $28. In their research brief published June 03, 2021, The Benchmark Company analysts initiated the WideOpenWest Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $25.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) raised 2.93% to close Friday’s market session at $11.95, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $11.65 and $12.23 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 897195 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 483.43K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 15.24% within the last five trades and -11.87% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -35.37% in the last 6 months and -42.30% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. WOW stock is trading at a margin of -6.33%, -15.52% and -33.11% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WOW deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -47.91 percent below its 52-week high and 22.19 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -45.51. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does WideOpenWest Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 2.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.02 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 19.53. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.44 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.71, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 3.30 percent of WideOpenWest Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 87.60 percent are held by financial institutions. Schena Don, the Chief Customer Exper. Officer at WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) has sold 5,000 shares of firm on Sep 13 at a price of $18.29 against the total amount of $91442.0. In another inside trade, Martin Donald Craig, General Counsel and Secretary of WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) sold 22,000 shares of the firm on Sep 12 for a total worth of $0.41 million at a price of $18.80. An inside trade which took place on Sep 08, Chief Human Resources Officer of WideOpenWest Inc. Brunick David sold 5,000 shares of firm against total price of $86852.0 at the cost of $17.37 per share.