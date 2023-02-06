downgraded: Goldman Recommends QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Stock to “a Sell”

Goldman lowered the price target for the QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on December 14, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Truist has initiated the stock to Hold, with a price target set at $10. The stock was initiated by Deutsche Bank, who disclosed in a research note on April 12, 2022, to Hold and set the price objective to $20. In their research brief published March 29, 2022, SMBC Nikko analysts initiated the QuantumScape Corporation stock to Neutral with a price target of $20.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) dipped -4.94% to close Friday’s market session at $9.23, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $9.08 and $10.23 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 9375814 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 7.57 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.85% within the last five trades and 66.01% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -25.02% in the last 6 months and 15.09% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. QS stock is trading at a margin of 20.77%, 33.17% and -4.69% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, QS deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -58.44 percent below its 52-week high and 80.63 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -51.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does QuantumScape Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.23 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.89, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.40 percent of QuantumScape Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 36.70 percent are held by financial institutions. Singh Mohit, the Chief Development Officer at QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has sold 8,500 shares of firm on Feb 01 at a price of $8.51 against the total amount of $72306.0. In another inside trade, Singh Mohit, Chief Development Officer of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) sold 8,500 shares of the firm on Jan 23 for a total worth of $66303.0 at a price of $7.80. An inside trade which took place on Jan 12, Chief Development Officer of QuantumScape Corporation Singh Mohit sold 25,500 shares of firm against total price of $0.19 million at the cost of $7.53 per share.