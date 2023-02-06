How Has The Castellum (CTM) Stock Appreciated 11% In Recent Session?

Shares of Castellum Inc. (NYSE: CTM) have experienced a remarkable surge of 11.83% in the recent session, climbing to $1.23, fueled by the announcement of a substantial award.

What award has CTM received?

Castellum (CTM) announces that its subsidiary Specialty Systems, Inc. (SSI) has been awarded the V2 Maintenance Management System (V2MMS) contract from NAVAIR Aircraft Launch & Recovery Equipment (ALRE). A total of $1.9 million will be awarded, including $1.1 million that will be recognized in calendar 2023, to extend the duration and scope of an existing contract.

ADMACS (Aircraft Data Management and Control System) is currently in use on all US Navy aircraft carriers, and the V2MMS software application will be integrated into it. This will meet the Navy carriers’ heavy demand for advanced capability. As part of this contract, SSI will introduce to its NAVAIR customer a new paradigm for developing and deploying software applications that will be used to meet additional demands for redesigning many legacy systems of the Navy.

This extended and expanded scope of work is a testament to the value NAVAIR places on Castellum’s work. NAVAIR continues to rely on CTM for mission-critical expertise on several fronts. For more than two decades, CTM has had a long-standing relationship with this valuable customer, and its subsidiary has consistently delivered a high caliber of work for NAVAIR.

An agreement was signed by CTM

Last month, Castellum signed a letter of intent (LOI) to purchase a government contractor on the East Coast specializing in cybersecurity, data analysis, and other IT services. CTM expects to close the transaction within 90 days of completing due diligence and executing a definitive purchase agreement. Castellum (CTM) is expected to grow from a $44 million run rate based on announced Q3 2022 results to more than a $60 million run rate when combined with the CTM acquisition previously announced and pending non-binding LOI.